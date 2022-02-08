Bhubaneswar: Rohit Sharma returned from injury to lead India to a six-wicket win in the first of the three-game ODI series being played at Ahmedabad. All the games will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium behind closed doors with no spectators being allowed. In the first match played Sunday, the hosts were no doubt the dominant side. Rohit Sharma impressed with his tactical moves and then when his turn came to bat he scored a 51-ball 60 with 10 fours and one six.

Ahead of the second ODO that will be played at the same venue, Rohit stands in front of a unique record, something that no other Indian batsman has achieved the past. Rohit needs just five more sixes to become the first Indian batter to hit 250 or more sixes in ODIs.

Going by the way the West Indies bowlers performed not many would bet against Rohit reaching the milestone even in the second ODI. Even if he fails to do so, then there is always the third game to follow. Rohit is known for his big hits and he may just set the new milestone in the remaining two games of the series.

The first ODI turned out to be a mismatch as the West Indies batters failed to fire. On the other hand, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav (34 n o) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26 n o) showed promise. India are looking for a finisher at No.6 and Hooda may just be the man keeping in mind his big-hitting prowess.

Indian supporters will also be hoping that Virat Kohli plays a three-figure knock. It has been more than two years since Kohli has scored a hundred in any format of the game. So the pressure is slowly building up on him to deliver.

Overall it looks like India are not going to make too much of a change in the squad that won the first game.