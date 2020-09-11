Bhubaneswar: In a bid to avoid public congregation amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Mother’s Public School where the NTA National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) will be held September 13, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday has announced that the Unit-I Haat (market) will remain closed for the day. Mother’s Public School is situated just behind the Unit-I market.

Also Read: CMC launches helpline number for COVID-19 home isolation patients

Due to the exams a large number of students will be present at the school. If the market would have remained open a large number of customers would have visited it. It would have meant violation of COVID-19 norms. So the BMC decided to keep the market closed for a day.

The timing of the examination is from 11.00am to 5.00pm Sunday.

PNN