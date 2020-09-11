Cuttack: In the interest of COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has started an emergency helpline number, Friday for all disease related enquiries.

The emergency helpline number is 1800 345 8289.

CMC tweeted, “1800 345 8289 – 24×7 Emergency Helpline ONLY for people who have been detected #COVID19 +ve, or are in home isolation and are in need of medical consultation & support. Contact in case of emergency situations. Urging citizens to not contact this number for any other purpose!”

A total of 197 new COVID-19 cases were detected in this city, Thursday. While 49 of them were in home isolation, 59 were from institutional quarantine centres. The remaining 89 new infections were local contact cases.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 7,093 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 4,970 have recovered. There are 2,092 active cases and 31 persons have succumbed to the disease.

PNN