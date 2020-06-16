Bhubaneswar: Shops and market complexes at Unit II here that were sealed for violation of social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines, Friday, could not reopen Tuesday.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had, Friday, sealed shops at Unit-I, Market Building and Unit-II in view of heavy turnout of shoppers for Raja festival. Both shoppers and shopkeepers disregarded social distancing norms even as huge footfall was observed following which the vendors and owners were fined and their shops sealed.

“More than 160 vendors of Capital Market Association, Unit-II Market Building have applied for conditional permission for opening of shops and submitted undertaking for compliance of BMC’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The applications are under review by the Commissioner BMC and subsequently conditional permission for opening of shops shall be granted in a phased manner,” a senior official at the BMC stated.

While sources at BMC had earlier said that the market will reopen Monday, revoking of the order is said to have got cancelled observing the three-day Raja festival celebrations and lackadaisical approach of the shopkeepers. While Raja festival concluded, Tuesday, shop owners have complained of heavy losses during festive shutdown.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that no decision has been taken by the BMC to reopen the sealed market areas. “We have received applications from Capital Market Association and it will be reviewed in line with guidelines. Fresh orders will be passed and communicated soon,” he said.