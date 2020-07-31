Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday withdrew the containment zone tag from Unit-4 market and markets operating in the adjacent area.

The market is now open for traders as well as the public.

The containment zone order was lifted as no fresh cases were reported during active surveillance.

The order issued by BMC’s Zonal Deputy Commissioner, South East Zone stated that Unit-4 Market and markets operating adjacent to it are allowed to open from 31st July onwards.

Active surveillance, however, will continue in the areas for the next seven days as a precaution to check the spread of the virus.

After withdrawal of this tag, BMC will allow opening of all essential stores in these areas shortly.

According to the order, the vendor association of Unit-4 market has submitted an undertaking promising that they will follow all COVID-19 related guidelines and will adhere to social distancing norms strictly.

The market and its adjacent areas have been sanitized multiple times during the containment period, said a BMC official.

Notably, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, BMC July 16 declared Unit-4 market and its adjacent areas as containment zones for 14 days to safeguard the public from the deadly infection.

PNN