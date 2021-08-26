New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday directed former Unitech Group directors, Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra, should be shifted from Delhi’s Tihar Jail to Arthur Road jail and Taloja jail in Mumbai.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah passed the order following a report by the Enforcement Directorate claiming it has found a “secret underground office”, which was being operated by their father and Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra, 2and both his sons Sanjay and Ajay visited the office, when on parole or bail. The agency has alleged that it was done in collusion with the Tihar Jail authorities.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, representing the ED, submitted before the bench that during search and seizure operations, the agency unearthed a secret underground office, which is being used by Ramesh Chandra.

She added that agency recovered hundreds of original sale deeds from that office. It also found hundreds of digital signatures and several computers which contain sensitive data in connection with their properties in India and abroad.

The top court also directed Delhi Police Commissioner to hold inquiry on allegation that Chandra brothers were allowed to be involved in illegal activities from Tihar Jail to scuttle the probe against them.

The agency also informed the top court that the brothers also deputed officials to communicate their instructions outside the jail. “They (Chandras) have been operating from inside the jail premises. They have rendered the entire judicial custody otiose,” she added.

Both Sanjay and Ajay Chandra are accused of allegedly siphoning home buyers’ money. In October 2017, the top court had ordered them to deposit Rs 750 crore with its registry by December 31, 2017.

IANS