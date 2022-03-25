New Delhi: United Sikhs, the United Nations affiliated human rights and advocacy organisation, has started relief work and humanitarian aid in Ukraine for more than three weeks, serving the emergency needs of refugees escaping the war.

United Sikhs is the only organisation of the Sikhs that has reached ground zero in the war-torn Ukraine and its neighbouring country Poland serving the Ukrainian refugees, selflessly, ignoring the danger of war when two nations Russia and Ukraine are locked in a severe war, leading to huge loss to men, material and properties.

More than a dozen United Sikhs volunteers from the US, Germany and the UK have set up a relief base camp in Medyka (Poland) close to the Ukrainian border.

At least 1,00,000 refugees have been served by the United Sikhs’ humanitarian mission till date and the relief work is continuing.

Its teams have been serving hot meals, sanitation kits, water, clothing, other goods of daily needs and even toys for the newborn.

A team of volunteers drove for 36 hours with a commercial van full of supplies from the UK to reach the base camp last week, delivering power generators, water pumps, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, sanitary pads, tents, stoves and utensils, etc.

The organisation is also providing heated shelters at the Ukraine border, serving hot meals and rescuing families from Lviv.

United Sikhs is also collaborating with Polish Red Cross Polski Czerwony Krzy to provide medical assistance to the refugees escaping Ukraine.