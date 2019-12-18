Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday highlighted unity and diversity as the strength of the Indian nation and said all are equal and united.

“Today is #MinorityRightsDay. We are all equal and united. Unity in diversity is our strength,” Banerjee posted on her twitter handle. Banerjee said during the past eight and a half years her government has given scholarships to over two crore students.

“You will be happy to know that our Govt in #Bangla has distributed scholarships to over 2.03 crore minority students, an increase of almost 24 times,” she said.

Minorities Rights Day is celebrated by the National Commission for Minorities in India which focuses on the religious harmony, respect, and better understanding of all minorities communities.