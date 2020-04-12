Chandigarh: A woman student of the Lovely Professional University in Punjab has tested coronavirus positive, an official said Sunday. The state has 2,400 resident students stranded in the university hostels.

“One girl student, hailing from Maharashtra, but residing in the hostel tested positive last evening. She has been shifted to the isolation ward of Civil Hospital Kapurthala. Her condition is good,” Special Chief Secretary K.B.S. Sidhu, who is in-charge to monitor statewide coronavirus cases, informed in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said since the statewide lockdown, there are about 2,400 resident students who were stranded in different university hostels, each housing 250-300 students.

“University authorities are extending full cooperation to the district administration,” he added.

With the surfacing of 35 cases from a village, Mohali district that lies adjoining Chandigarh has emerged as a major hotspot of coronavirus with the reporting of 51 cases — almost one-third of state’s total patients of 159.

