Mumbai: India bowler S Sreesanth turns a year older Saturday.

He recently represented Kerala in the Syed Ali Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 after serving a seven-year ban over match-fixing. On the occasion of his birthday let us tell you some unknown facts about the bowler.

Sreesanth suddenly came into the limelight in 2008 when there was a lot of ruckus in the first season of the Indian Premier League with cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan slapped after an altercation, resulting in Sreesanth crying on the pitch. Later, Harbhajan was banned for 11 matches.

On 16 May 2013, the Delhi Police arrested Sreesanth and two of his Rajasthan Royals teammates, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan from Mumbai, on charges of spot-fixing during IPL 6.

Sreesanth is noted for his exuberant and emotional behaviour, especially whilst appealing for and celebrating wickets. He has been warned several times for indiscipline both on and off the cricket field, and frequently fined for violating the player conduct guidelines of the International Cricket Council.

25 March 2016, Sreesanth joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).He contested and lost the Kerala Assembly elections from Thiruvananthapuram. He secured a total of 34,764 votes but lost the election to VS Sivakumar of the Congress by 11,710 votes.

Apart from the cricket field, Sreesanth is also very fond of dance and acting. Sreesanth has also participated in several reality TV shows. In 2014, he appeared in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.