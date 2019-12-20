New Delhi: A Delhi court awarded life imprisonment Friday, till the remainder of life, to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for raping a woman in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in 2017.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, who had reserved the verdict on quantum of sentence in the forenoon, also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh in the case.

The court had Monday convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child after holding the victim to be a minor.

The judge also said that he did not find any mitigating circumstance and that Sengar was public servant who betrayed people’s faith.

PTI