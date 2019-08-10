New Delhi: A Delhi court Saturday reserved its order on the framing of charges in the alleged assault and framing of the Unnao rape victim’s father in an Arms Act case.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma reserved its order on the framing of charges for August 13.

The court also heard the death case of the victim’s father who died in custody last year. However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not made BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother accused in this case.

In this case, eight people have been named as accused, including three police officers, but not Kuldeep Sengar. Shashi Singh, Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, Shailendra Singh and Ram Sharan Singh are the other accused.

A special hearing was conducted Saturday after seeking permission from the Delhi High Court in order to complete the trial in 45 days as per the orders of the apex court.

Ten people, including expelled Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh Sengar, are accused in the Arms Act case.

The counsel appearing for the survivor told the court that the CBI has deliberately not named Kuldeep Sengar and his brother in the murder case of the victim’s father.

Countering the allegation, Public Prosecutor Ashok Bhartendu told the court that though a chargesheet has been filed in the case, the investigation in this matter is still under way and so far nothing has come before the investigators which suggests Kuldeep Sengar’s involvement in the death of the victim’s father.

The counsel for the accused also raised questions over the investigation in the case, saying the investigating officer (IO) didn’t conduct the probe properly.