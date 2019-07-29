Lucknow: Mahesh Singh, uncle of the Unnao rape survivor has written to the Yogi Adityanath government seeking a CBI probe into the accident Sunday in Rae Bareli in which the rape survivor and her lawyer have been critically injured and two women killed.

In a separate development, the National Commission for Woman (NCW) also urged Monday the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure a free, fair and speedy probe into the accident involving the Unnao rape victim in which a BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is an accused.

UP DGP OP Singh had said earlier in the day that the government would readily recommend a CBI probe if the family wanted. One of the deceased, Pushpa Singh, was a witness in the rape case.

ADG Rajiv Krishna told reporters that the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to bear the entire cost of treatment of the rape survivor and her lawyer who are presently on life support system at the Trauma Centre here.

The ADG said that, prima facie, there was no security lapse. He informed that the rape survivor had been given nine security personnel, six of whom were stationed in Delhi where she lives.

“We have spoken to the three of the security personnel and they said that the rape survivor had asked them to stay back because there was no space in the car,” stated Krishna.

The accident, meanwhile, is taking a political overtone with the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) seeking a CBI probe into the same.

Meanwhile NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a letter to the DGP: “We have taken suo moto cognizance of media reports… It is requested to ensure fair and speedy probe into the matter and take action for the crime committed.

“The Commission is seriously concerned about the unfortunate incident. Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested to ensure absolutely free, fair and speedy investigation into the matter and take action.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairman Swati Maliwal visited Monday the Unnao rape victim and said she will assist her in shifting her to Delhi from the King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

Maliwal said: “The doctor said the girl and lawyer are in critical condition. They also feel that the injured should be shifted to a top Delhi hospital by an air ambulance. The girl’s family also wants her to be shifted to Delhi. I am in touch with some hospitals and we are ready to take up the responsibility.”

IANS