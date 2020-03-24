Keonjhar: State government’s chief spokesperson for COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi Tuesday announced that the entire state would remain under lockdown beginning Tuesday midnight. That said, Keonjhar seems to be under undeclared lockdown since Monday causing inconvenience to denizens preparing to brace for the impacts of lockdown.

Barring some shops dealing with essential services, Keonjhar police Monday asked all the shop owners to close their shops, causing difficulty to the people out on the market to purchase kitchen essentials. Curiously though, liquor stores remained open all day long.

While some welcomed the move saying containment of the deadly virus takes precedence over everything else, people out on the streets for last-minute shopping were vocally unhappy.

Meanwhile, the lockdown led to panic buying at the few stores that were open. People could be seen buying whatever they could, and at inflated prices in order to stock up for the shutdown.

PNN