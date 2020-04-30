Keonjhar: Unseasonal thundershowers and hailstorm left behind a trail of destruction in Sadar block in Keonjhar district Wednesday evening. Crops were severely damaged.

Due to the lockdown, farmers have incurred losses due to lack of business. Now unseasonal rains with gusty winds and hailstorm have added to the woes of the farmers.

Crops in Bauripada panchayat under the block have been completely destroyed in the heavy rains that took place Wednesday. The farmers said that within a few days they would have started cutting the paddy.

Vegetable producers also faced the same predicament. Produces like tomato, egg-plant, bitter-gourd, lady finger and other vegetables have been destroyed completely.

The farmers are clueless as to how they will repay loans. They have requested the government to come to their rescue.

