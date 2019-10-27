Kasinagar: Incessant rains over the last three days have spoiled the farmers’ hopes for good harvests in many parts of Gajapati district this Deepavali.

According to farmers, there was a chance of good harvest owing to good rainfall this year. However, the low pressure-induced rains flattened paddy saplings and grains in about 250 acres of land at the time of maturing at Kasinagar block and NAC areas.

The worst affected areas include Rajpur under Goribandha panchayat and railway station.

Besides, the cultivation has also been badly hit by unseasonal rainfall in many pockets, it was learnt.

A team of three officials from agriculture department recently visited Kashinagar block and NAC areas for inspection. A report, prepared by the agricultural and horticulture departments, has already been submitted to the collector for further action.

PNN