New Delhi: The district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district issued an ultimatum Thursday. It asked the farmers to vacate the Ghazipur protest site by Thursday night. Earlier during the day, people claiming to be locals staged protests at Delhi’s Singhu border, asking farmers to vacate the area. Sources said that the district administration has warned the protesting farmers that power and water connection at the protest site will be cut off soon. Officials said that if the protesting farmers do not do so, they will be forcibly evicted. A couple of platoons of paramilitary forces are already on the way towards Ghazipur border, sources informed.

Earlier, Delhi Police issued look out circulars against the farmer leaders who were named in a first information report registered in connection with the violence that broke out during the tractor parade on Republic Day. The leaders will also be asked to surrender their passports.

The police have alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches, and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade that left 394 of its personnel injured. Farmers, however, have denied the allegations, and blamed ‘antisocial elements’ for the chaos.

Deep Sidhu is one of the persons blamed for the acts of violence during the tractor rally Tuesday. Farmer unions said that he was the person who led siege to the Red Fort with his supporters. It was an act which was entirely condemned by the whole of India.

Twenty-five criminal cases were filed in connection with the violence, and 19 persons have been arrested so far. Deep Sidhu has also been name in the FIRs The police have also detained around 200 protestors on charges of rioting, damaging public property and attacking its personnel.