Bhadohi (UP): An FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six others here Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a month in 2017, police informed. The woman, 40, lodged a complaint February 10, they said.

The complainant has alleged that in 2017, Tripathi, the MLA from Bhadohi, and his six accomplices kept her at a hotel for a month and repeatedly raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said. She also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo abortion, he added.

A probe in this regard was handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma. After he submitted his report, an FIR was registered against the seven men at the city police station, the officer added.

Singh said the woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further action will be taken in the matter as per law.

This is another incident which portrays the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. The 2019 Unnao rape case is still fresh in the minds of the people. In that incident another BJP politician Kuldeep Singh Sengar was involved. Even though Sengar was subsequently expelled from the party, the fact remains that he was under the umbrella of the party when he committed the alleged crime.

Now Tripathi, who is an MLA of the saffron party, finds himself in another rape case. The ever-increasing rape charges against the BJP leaders will certainly put UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a spot of bother.

Agencies