New Delhi: Former Congress MLC Naseeb Pathan died of COVID-19 at the Medanta Hospital Sunday, with party leaders condoling his demise.

Hailing from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, he began his political career with party leader Sanjay Gandhi and was twice elected the MLC in the state.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that Pathan was a true fighter in spirits and a very active party worker.

Pathan was among a few Muslim Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh and a loyalist of the Gandhi family. On Saturday, he had made a video clip from his hospital bed on Rahul Gandhi’s and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Hathras.

IANS