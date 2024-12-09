Bhubaneswar: Uttar Pradesh Minister for Labour and Employment, Anil Rajbhar, extended an invitation to Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and the people of Odisha to participate in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025. The iconic event is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26 at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Rajbhar, during a roadshow in Bhubaneswar, highlighted the Mahakumbh as a celebration of unity within India’s diversity.

Addressing the media, he said the event is expected to attract over 450 million pilgrims, saints, ascetics, and tourists.

He emphasised the government’s efforts to make the 2025 Mahakumbh historic with modern facilities, international participation, and an environmentally sustainable approach. “This Mahakumbh will be clean, healthy, safe, and digital, with a strong focus on being single-use plastic-free,” Rajbhar stated. Initiatives include the allocation of dona-pattal vendor shops within the Mela area and a “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign promoting eco-friendly practices.