Rae Bareli: A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly put up posters carrying his and his ex-girlfriend’s photographs and wishing people a ‘Happy Holi’. The incident took place in Salon area of this town where the woman lives.

The posters left the woman’s family embarrassed since the girl is set to marry a lawyer next week. The woman’s father lodged Monday an FIR against the youth, Saroj Kumar and he was arrested by the anti-Romeo squad Tuesday.

Vineet Singh, Circle Officer, Salon, said an FIR was lodged under various sections of IPC and also the IT Act.

Police said that Saroj came to know about the woman’s impending wedding and put up the posters as an act of revenge. He also morphed the woman’s photographs.

“The posters were taken down and Saroj Kumar was arrested from a village near Pratapgarh. He is being interrogated,” said the officer.

Sources said that the Kumar had for the last couple of years had been going around with the girl. However, the latter took her only as a ‘friend’ and not someone she intended to marry. However, when Saroj continued to pester her for marriage she stopped meeting him.

The same sources confirmed that the girl had not met Saroj for more than six months. He tried to meet her at her residence, but was warned of drastic consequences if he dared to visit the girl’s locality.