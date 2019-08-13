Meerut: The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing to withdraw seven cases registered against Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sangeet Som.

According to sources, these cases were registered against Som between 2013 and 2017 in Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Meerut and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

These include the case in Muzaffarnagar during the 2013 riots, violation of Section 144 in Saharanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar and taking out a procession in Sardhana, Som’s parliamentary constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA was charged with inciting riots in Muzaffarnagar by giving provocative speeches.

The government has sought the details of cases against Som and sources in the law department said that these cases would be withdrawn.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has initiated the process of withdrawing 74 cases related to riots but the court was yet to give permission for the same.

Meanwhile, Som said that the cases were registered against him due to political reasons by the then Samajwadi Party.

“The police have not even filed a chargesheet in some cases. It is good if the government is withdrawing these false cases,” he said.