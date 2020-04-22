Lucknow: The UP government will allow other states to take their stranded residents home if they wished, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Wednesday. He said his government will cooperate on this issue with other states.

Setting an example

Uttar Pradesh recently sent buses to bring home its own students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota. Earlier, the government briefly allowed the movement of migrant workers heading back to the state.

Adityanath said the students from Kota should be told through the CM’s helpline to stay quarantined in their homes. He will personally contact them and enquire about their well-being, Adityanath informed.

Yogi Adityanath also directed officials to seal private hospitals that do not follow safety norms and guidelines. He also held another meeting with ministers and BJP office-bearers to discuss strategy to combat the spread of coronavirus.

At the review meeting with officials, preparations for Ramzan and the ongoing wheat procurement were also discussed. The chief minister was informed that 10 districts, earlier affected by COVID-19, don’t have any active case now. Thirty-two of the 75 districts are free from coronavirus, he was informed.

Strict disciplinary action

The CM told officials to take strict action against those violating the lockdown and not adhering to social distancing norms. “A lockdown means total lockdown,” Adityanath said, according to a press statement.

Ramzan precautions

Adityanath told officials to take all necessary precautions for the holy month of Ramzan, beginning next week. The CM said it should be ensured that there are no gatherings at the time of the sehri and iftar rituals during Ramzan.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said Muslim religious leaders have fully supported the appeal made by the chief minister. They have said they will observe the rituals within the homes.

The CM said Aligarh, Saharanpur and Moradabad are sensitive districts. Labs to conduct coronavirus tests should be set up there.

Relaxation of lockdown norms

Adityanath also said industrial units in the districts not affected by the virus should be allowed to function. The Centre has given the go ahead on this issue. Permission should be granted for the transportation of the construction material, he said.

Adityanath asked officials to ensure that no one faces any foodgrain shortage during the lockdown. He also called for proper medical examinations of people who are part of the supply chain.

Meanwhile, the Panchayati Raj Department handed over Wednesday Rs 53 crore for the state’s COVID Care Fund.

PTI

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh, Coronavirus, Stranded people, Ramzan, Iftar