The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of civil services examination 2019 on its official website.

As many as 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Qualified candidates can download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates at upsc.gov.in.

The list has been released on the basis of written examination and an interview for personality test of Civil services examination 2019.

The results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PNN/Agencies