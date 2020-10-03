New Delhi: With the UPSC all set to hold the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced Saturday that its operations will begin at 6 am Sunday to facilitate students to reach examination centres across the NCR.

“To facilitate students for the UPSC examination, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 am from terminal stations of all lines October 4,” DMRC tweeted.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has made special arrangements in view of the coronavirus pandemic, setting up 72 centres and 2,500 sub-centres for the CS (Prelims) exam.

Over 10 lakh candidates have registered for the examination this year.

The Delhi Metro resumed services September 7 in a graded manner. From September 12, all the lines were opened with new norms of social distancing in place.

IANS