Mumbai: India’s financial standing is under rough weather currently. This has been claimed in the latest report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to the IMF report, Bangladesh is set to overtake India in terms of per capita gross domestic product (GDP).

Hindi film actress Urmila Matondkar has also reacted to the IMF report. The actress has slammed the government through social media for the poor state of economy. Urmila is very vocal on social media. She also keeps her opinions openly on social and political issues. Urmila has also referred to the Tanishq controversy while criticizing the government.

Urmila Matondkar wrote on her official Twitter account, “The International Monetary Fund. The IMF has estimated that Bangladesh has come close to leaving India behind in terms of GDP per capita. But we are busy in extracting the meaning of #Tanishq _Mafi_Mang and #Secularism.“

This tweet by Urmila is going viral on social media. Fans of the actress and social media users are also giving their feedback through comments.

With this, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) -World Economic Outlook (WEO), Bangladesh’s per capita GDP is expected to grow 4 percent to $ 1,888 in 2020, while India’s per capita GDP is 10.3 percent. It is expected to decrease to $ 1,877, which is the lowest in the last four years.

The IMF has forecast that India’s GDP may fall by 10.3 percent this year. The IMF’s estimate for India is far below the forecast made in June, stating that the biggest contraction could be seen in emerging markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.