Mumbai: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, who has turned 26 Tuesday, says her birthday should be a holiday.

Urvashi Monday night took to Instagram, where she shared a racy photograph of herself.

She captioned the image: “Today the sun shined a little extra, just for me. #HappyBirthday to the most amazing person on earth which is me! Thanks for the extra special birthday wishes, feeling the most loved. My birthday should be a holiday.”

As of now, the photograph has over one million likes on it. Urvashi is also trending on Twitter. The hashtag #UrvashiRautela is one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website.

On the acting front, Urvashi will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit Thiruttu Payale-2 alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi.