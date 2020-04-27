Mumbai: After wooing her fans and followers with her sizzling bikini pictures from her vacations, actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela treated them with a new sizzling video of her dancing effortlessly.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she uploaded to dance videos of herself. In the clip, the actress is she is seen performing “heel choreography”.

In one video, Urvashi is seen performing on the Bollywood number “Aashiq banana aapne” by Himesh Reshammiya.

“”So honoured, blessed & grateful to be the “First Indian Artist to perform #HeelsChoreography Aon screen ALove u Tushk,” she captioned the videos.

In other news, Urvashi’s Facebook account was hacked. She warned fans not to respond to posts originating from her Facebook account.

Urvashi realised that her Facebook has been hacked when a few posts, comprising pornographic content, started originating from the account.

Mumbai Police have informed Urvashi that they have acted on the issue, and a complaint has been registered with the cyber police cell.A

On the work front, “Beat pe thumka”, a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick “Virgin Bhanupriya”.