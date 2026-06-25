Caracas: US Secretary of State Rubio said in a post on X that the United States is “immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela.”

Powerful back-to-back earthquakes that struck Venezuela Wednesday evening killed at least 32 people and injured at least 700, the nation’s acting president said, as communities across the South American country sustained damage.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez warned the toll was expected to rise as rescuers searched collapsed buildings and emergency crews reached devastated areas after the 7.