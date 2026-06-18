Washington: US President Donald Trump has secured a major diplomatic breakthrough with Iran, finalising a US-Iran memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz before signing the accord at France’s Palace of Versailles.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Paris, Trump said the agreement was nearing completion and suggested a formal conclusion was imminent.

“I’d say 48 hours,” Trump said when asked when the deal would be signed.

Hours later, as he emerged from a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at Versailles, Trump confirmed that the accord had been executed.

“It’s signed,” Trump told reporters.

“I signed it in Versailles. Just signed it.”

The memorandum is intended to create a framework for further negotiations between Washington and Tehran while reducing tensions in the Gulf region and restoring normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Trump repeatedly portrayed the agreement as a step towards regional stability and lower energy prices.

“The question was, how long will you leave the military in the Gulf? I would say a little while, see how it all goes. I think it’s going to go well, but we’ll see,” he said.

The president indicated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained the central objective of the negotiations.

Asked about provisions concerning Iran’s nuclear programme, Trump said concerns over existing nuclear material were “much less important than not having a nuclear weapon”.

He also signalled flexibility regarding the memorandum’s reported 60-day timeframe for negotiating a broader settlement.

“I don’t view it as hard, no,” Trump said.

“Just as long as they’re behaving, I really don’t care that much.”

At the same time, he made clear that military action remained an option if Iran failed to comply with the agreement.

“If they don’t come through, is it a threat that we’d bomb? You can call whatever you want, but it will probably happen,” Trump said.

The president also drew a distinction between nuclear weapons and conventional missile capabilities, suggesting Iran should be permitted some ballistic missiles if neighbouring states maintained similar arsenals.

“I’m saying that if other countries have them, it’s a little bit unfair for them not to have some,” Trump said.

“A ballistic missile is not the same thing as what we’re talking about when we talk nuclear.”

“But if Saudi Arabia and Qatar and they all have some, I would say in relative proportion, I think it’s OK.”

Trump’s comments came as leaders gathered in France for discussions on global security, trade and energy issues.

On Ukraine, he said Kyiv was continuing to resist Russia despite Moscow’s larger military.

“Russia’s a big country, a much bigger military. But they’re doing pretty well, they’re holding their own,” Trump said.

He also suggested he could reconsider sanctions measures against Russia

“Yeah, I may put them back on,” he said. “Now that the oil price is way down … I may put it back on.”

The Versailles signing capped a day in which Trump repeatedly defended the emerging agreement and described it as a positive development for global markets and energy security.