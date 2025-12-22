United States: The United States has issued a worldwide advisory for applicants seeking H-1B work visas and H-4 dependent visas, warning of enhanced screening procedures that now include closer scrutiny of social media activity.

In a statement, the US Embassy said the expanded vetting process, which came into effect December 15, applies to H-1B and H-4 applicants of all nationalities. The move extends social media checks that were earlier limited to student and exchange visa categories.

Applicants have been advised to ensure that all information submitted in their visa applications, including details of their online presence, is accurate and complete. The embassy also cautioned that the additional screening could result in longer processing times and urged applicants to plan their travel and application timelines accordingly.

WORLDWIDE ALERT FOR H-1B AND H-4 VISA APPLICANTS



Beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities… pic.twitter.com/qMrMrOvqy0 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 22, 2025

The expanded checks are part of a broader effort by US authorities to strengthen security vetting and address concerns related to misuse of the H-1B visa programme, which allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised fields.

While visa processing continues as usual, officials said some cases may require additional administrative review under the revised framework. The embassy reiterated that applicants should comply fully with documentation requirements to avoid delays.

The advisory comes at a time when demand for H-1B visas remains high, particularly among technology professionals, and has prompted renewed attention among global applicants navigating US immigration procedures.