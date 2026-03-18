Washington: The US Department of Homeland Security has released posters offering to fly illegal immigrants, including from India, to their home countries for free with an exit bonus of USD 2,600.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) used an image of the Taj Mahal and prominent landmarks of Colombia and China to promote its self-deportation initiative targeted at illegal immigrants living in the US.

“Receive a FREE flight home and a USD 2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport,” DHS said in a post on X.

The initiative, called Project Homecoming, was launched in May last year, after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

The DHS has advised migrants to use the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app to begin the process, allowing them to register their intent to leave the country voluntarily, submit their details, and access information about travel assistance and the financial incentive offered under the programme.

According to the DHS, over 2.2 million illegal immigrants have availed of the scheme since its launch in January 2025.

The current cost of a single enforced deportation is USD 18,245. With the new offer of a USD 2,600 stipend, the cost of a single self-deportation via the CBP Home App will be just USD 5,100 saving the American taxpayer over USD 13,000 per illegal alien, the DHS said in a note in January.

The programme provides migrants the chance to “return home as regular travellers, without arrest, detention, or restraints. It’s a safe, orderly alternative that provides assistance and flexibility, not fear, according to the website.

Using the CBP Home app, according to DHS, “allows illegal aliens to plan their return, including having an opportunity to depart in a timely manner“ allowing illegal aliens to wrap up work, school, and personal matters and organise their return in an orderly and lawful way.”

When the programme was launched in May last year, the DHS was offering an exit bonus of USD 1,000, which was tripled to USD 3,000 during the holidays in December if the illegal aliens opted to leave before the new year.

The exit bonus was fixed at USD 2,600 in January this year.