Dubai: President Donald Trump has extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying the US will hold off on power plant strikes for five days.

Trump announced on his Truth Social site Monday, just hours ahead of a deadline later in the day.

Writing in all capital letters, he said the US and Iran have had “very good and productive conversations” that could yield “a complete and total resolution” in the war. Talks will continue “throughout the week,” Trump said.

Trump did not elaborate on the diplomatic negotiations that had taken place.