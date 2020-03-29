Washington: The US has recorded its first death from an infant who tested positive for coronavirus.

The baby died in Chicago, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr Ngozi Ezike said, BBC reported.

“There has never before been a death associated with Covid-19 in an infant. A full investigation is under way to determine the cause of death,” Dr Ezike said.

“We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

The death of a child less than a year old with coronavirus was previously reported in China, but that child had a pre-existing condition.

(IANS)