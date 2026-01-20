Washington: A US senator has introduced a bill that would make it easier for the administration to revoke the citizenship of naturalised Americans who commit serious crimes, large-scale fraud, or have links to terrorist organisations.

Republican Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri said the legislation is needed to protect the integrity of American citizenship. The bill is called the Stop Citizenship Abuse and Misrepresentation, or SCAM, Act.

Schmitt said recent fraud cases show that the current system is too weak. He pointed to a major welfare fraud scandal in Minnesota that involved naturalized citizens. He said people who commit serious crimes after taking the oath of citizenship show they never deserved it.

“American citizenship is a privilege,” Schmitt said in a statement. He said those who commit felony fraud, serious crimes, or join terrorist groups fail to meet the basic standards of citizenship. He said they should be denaturalised because they never met the legal requirements in the first place.

The SCAM Act would expand the grounds for starting civil denaturalisation cases. These would include committing major fraud against federal, state, or local welfare programs, affiliating with a designated foreign terrorist organisation, or committing aggravated felonies or espionage.

The bill has the White House’s backing. Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, called the Minnesota case “one of the greatest financial scandals in American history.” He said immigrants who commit fraud against the United States should be denaturalised and deported.

According to a summary released with the bill, the Minnesota case involved a federally funded children’s nutrition program. More than 70 defendants were charged or convicted. Many were naturalised citizens. Prosecutors said at least $250 million was stolen. The summary said the money was used for luxury purchases or sent overseas through remittances.

The legislation argues that such conduct proves a person was not of good moral character at the time of naturalisation. It also says those individuals were not attached to the principles of the US Constitution or committed to the good order and happiness of the country.

Under the bill, criminal convictions or admissions within 10 years of naturalisation could be treated as strong evidence that citizenship was obtained through concealment or misrepresentation. That could lead to the revocation of citizenship and removal from the country.

Several conservative immigration and policy groups endorsed the proposal. They said the bill would strengthen national security and protect public funds. They argued that denaturalisation is a civil process and has long been allowed under US law.

In past debates, critics have warned that expanding denaturalisation powers could create fear among immigrant communities. They have said citizenship should not be easily questioned once granted, except in clear cases of fraud.

Under current law, the government must meet a high legal standard to revoke citizenship. It must show that naturalisation was illegal or obtained through willful misrepresentation.

Immigration and citizenship remain sensitive political issues in Washington. Proposals like the SCAM Act are expected to draw close attention in the US and abroad, including in countries such as India, which has a large immigrant community in America.