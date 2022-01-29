Washington: US Senator Mitt Romney has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said in a statement.

Romney, 74, “is currently asymptomatic and will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time”, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued Friday as saying.

His wife has tested negative and the couple have been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus, it said.

The Senator from Utah was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee.

Several dozen US lawmakers have tested positive for Covid-19 since last summer.

The current seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the US is still as high as nearly 600,000, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Saturday morning, the country’s overall Covid-19 caseload and death toll stood at 74,058,529 and 882,275.