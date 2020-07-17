It is not at all good to use mobile till late night. In today’s time, especially with the younger generation’s exposure to the cell phone more at night time and because of the increased time spent indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the usage has increased.

Usage of mobiles at night has adverse effects on health. According to a research, people who use mobiles till late night have to face many physical and mental problems in future.

If you are also in those people or your children who use late night then you need to keep alert. Today we will tell you what problems you may face using the phone till late night:

Eye problems

Use of mobile till late night causes problems related to eyes with many cases of eye power detected in young teens and adolescents.

Digestive problems

This study also revealed that people who use mobile till late night also face a range of stomach disorders like digestive problems to acidity etc.

Mental problems

Late night use of mobile also causes mental problems. According to a research, using the phone late at night can also cause mental stress, anxiety and depression. If you want to be mentally healthy, do not use mobile at night.

The effect on the body clock

Use of mobile till late night affects the body clock, due to which many parts of the body not able to do their work properly and there is a adverse effect on health. The immune system also malfunctions due to obstruction of body clocks.

Physical problems

The use of mobiles till late at night causes the body clocks disrupts, due to which there is a risk of many types of physical problems in the future.