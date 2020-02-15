High Blood Pressure is dangerous because it makes the heart work too hard, besides increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. It can also lead to other conditions such as congestive heart failure, kidney disease and blindness.

About 75 to 80% of the world population use herbal medicines, mainly in developing countries, for primary health care because of their better acceptability with human body and lesser side effects.

Here are the herbs that can be use to cure high blood pressure:

Basil: Basil is an herb that goes well in a variety of foods. It also helps to lower down your blood pressure. The chemical eugenol, which is found in basil, may block certain substances that tighten blood vessels. This may lead to a drop in blood pressure. Adding fresh basil to your diet is very easy and healthy too in keeping a small pot of the herb in your kitchen garden and add the fresh leaves to pastas, soups, salads, and casseroles.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon is another seasoning that requires little effort to include in your daily diet, and it may bring your blood pressure numbers down. You can include more cinnamon in your diet by sprinkling it on your breakfast cereal, oatmeal, and even in your coffee. At dinner, cinnamon enhances the flavor of stir-fries, curries, and stews.

Cardamom: Cardamom is a seasoning that comes from India and is often used in South Asian cuisine. The health effects of cardamom found that participants with high blood pressure saw significant reductions in their blood pressure readings after taking 1.5 grams of cardamom powder twice a day for 12 weeks. You can include cardamom seeds or powder in spice rubs soups and stews, and even baked goods for a special flavor and a possible positive health benefit.

Flax seed: Flax seed is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and has been shown to lower blood pressure. A recent study suggested taking 30–50 grams of whole or ground seeds per day for more than 12 weeks to get the best benefits. Flax seed may protect against atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by reducing serum cholesterol, improving glucose tolerance, and acting as an antioxidant.

Garlic: Garlic seasoning can do more than just flavor your food. Garlic may have the ability to lower your blood pressure by helping to increase a substance in the body known as nitric oxide, which can cause your blood vessels to relax and dilate. This lets blood flow more freely and reduces blood pressure.

