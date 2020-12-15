Working all day does not let your eyes take rest. After that if you use the smartphone before going to sleep at night, then your eyes will dry and also start to swell.

Ever since internet data and smartphones have come into existence, they have started being used a lot. People have started spending more time with smartphones, whether it is due to work or to just pass time. But excessive use of smartphones has a bad effect on our health and eyes.

It is often seen that people keep the display brightness full of their smartphone, use the smartphone before going to bed, due to which there are many ill-effects, Here we are going to tell you those things. The light emitted from the phone directly affects the retina, due to which the vision begins to deteriorate quickly. Not only this, the ability to see slowly also starts to decrease and the headache starts increasing.

Eyes need rest after a day full of overworking. Excessive use at night results in complaints of itching and burning in the eyes and it has a bad effect on the lacrimal gland of the eyes.

Continuous use of the smartphone causes watery eyes. Mobile emitting rays prove very harmful for the eyes. Continuous blinking of the smartphone slows down the process of blinking, due to which the pupils and veins of the eye also begin to shrink, due to which headache aggravates.