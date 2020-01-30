Rayagada: The 22nd mines environment and mineral conservation week-2019-20 was observed at Baphlimali bauxite mines by Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL), a fully owned subsidiary of Hindalco, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group from January 20 to January 26.

The programme was observed under the aegis of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), Bhubaneswar. The programme aimed at conserving mineral resources and protecting environment in and around mines area as well as to promote awareness among all stakeholders.

Mukesh Kumar Jha, head of mines, inaugurated the programme by hoisting the MEMC flag at Baphlimali Mines January 20. All officials and workers took a pledge committing themselves to a cleaner environment and conserving natural resources.

An inspection team led by convener KK Sahoo, GM- Mines and Comprising CK Rath, manager mines, Prabodh Mohanty, Manoj Pattanaik, manager (Geo), M/s MGM Minerals and M/s Penguin Trading and Agencies inspected the Baphlimali mines January 25. An awareness play was also staged on this occasion. Mukesh Kumar Jha, head of mines, KC Jyotishi, head- geology, Sukanta Mahapatra, head mines administration coordinated the event.