Bhubaneswar, Jan 11: Sabita Acharya, Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University, laid the foundation stone of an examination hall cum multipurpose building here Monday.

The facility was built at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore 52 lakhs and is funded by World Bank. Built on 26,000-sqft area, the double storey building will accommodate more than 300 students in the examination hall.

The Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation Ltd is the construction agency engaged in the project.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Acharya said, “The building will be a state-of-the-art facility and will be an asset to the university. We are sure the timelines and qualitative standards will be adhered to and a dedicated exam hall would ensure smooth conduct of a number of exams being held in the varsity. A beautiful flower garden in front of the hall is also being planned.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Registrar of Utkal University, Avaya Kumar Nayak said, “The university routinely hosts various examinations. This exclusive building for examinations will be immensely helpful for the students. The building will also be used for other functions/activities when there are no examinations. In this way, the university will save unnecessary expenditure on making temporary arrangements for many functions and ceremonies.”

The ceremony was held in the presence of Chairman, PG Council, Basant Kumar Mallik along with other university officials.

Er. Abesh Kumar Mohanty, Joint Manager Sunil Kumar Ray, Deputy Manager Ashish Samantray, Asst.Manager from Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd were also present.