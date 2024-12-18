Bhubaneswar: Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain Tuesday launched the website of ‘Utkarsh Odisha — Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’, which will be held here January 28 and 29 next year. The official website https:// mio.investodisha.gov.in provides a one-stop platform for stakeholders, industry leaders, industry associations, and partners to register for various sectoral sessions, officials said. The website also offers comprehensive insights into sectoral focus areas, a digital investor intent form, the event schedule, and registration details, they said.

Swain said, “The Utkarsh Odisha website is the gateway to register for the mega conclave. We invite all industry leaders, enthusiasts, and associations to join us.” It’s a one-stop platform with all the information about the investors’ conclave, he said. The ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ is designed with various sessions spread across two days in two phases, to be held in five different halls at Janata Maidan here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend the business summit, the officials said.