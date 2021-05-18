Bhubaneswar: The state High Powered Committee (HPC) Monday directed the under-trial review committees (UTRCs) in the districts to immediately take steps for decongestion of jails within their jurisdictions.

The HPC has been established at state level following a Supreme Court order March 23, 2020 to oversee the release of prisoners on interim bails, parole and furlough to decongest the jails amidst the serious outbreak of Covid-19 across the country.

As many as three prisoners have succumbed to the novel coronavirus while around 200 inmates were tested positive for the virus during the last couple for months in Odisha.

The chairman of HPC instructed the UTRCs to make efforts for the release of prisoners above 60 years of age suffering from co-morbidities on interim parole and furlough. The UTRCs have also been instructed to prepare a list of prisoners who were released earlier on temporary basis during last year for the decongestion of prisons. The HPC directed the committees to release such prisoners again on parole or furlough in view of the fresh Covid resurgence.

The HPC also asked the Prisons Directorate to urgently release 206 convicts on special parole and furlough. Similarly, it directed the DG to decide on the extension of furlough period of 45 convicts currently out of the jail on furlough.

Meanwhile, Prisons DG Santosh Kumar Upadhyay Monday appointed the medical officer at Choudwar circle jail as state nodal officer who will guide the superintendents and medical officers in prisons across the state regarding the treatment of Covid positive inmates.

The superintendents have been asked to take the assistance of local Collectors, municipal officers and CDMOs for the testing of inmates and treatment of prisoners found positive for virus at Covid care centres.

The Prisons Directorate revealed that the number of inmates lodged in various jails of the state has come down to 19,707 from 20,482 in the beginning of the month.

As many as 449 convicts have been released on 90-day parole after the apex court’s order May 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Prisons Directorate has asked the Police Headquarters to ensure decongestion at jails.

PNN