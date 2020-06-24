New Delhi: Trouble and controversy seem to be chasing Patanjali Ayurved since they launched Tuesday the new COVID-19 cure kit. Now a licensing official in Uttarakhand has said that Patanjali never disclosed that its new medicine kit was for coronavirus when it applied for a license. Yoga guru Ramdev had claimed during the launch of the kit with medicines, ‘Coronil and Swasari’ that it will cure COVID-19. The licensing officer said the herbal products company sought a license for an ‘immunity booster and a cough and fever cure’.

Government’s directive

However, soon after the launch, the government asked Patanjali to stop advertising the medicines until they were examined. The AYUSH Ministry asked Patanjali for details of the composition of the medicines. It also wanted the results of its research and details of hospitals where the research was conducted. The ministry also inquired whether the company had got the requisite clearance from the Institutional Ethics Committee. It asked whether the company had registered for the clinical trials for the medical kit.

Licensing official’s version

In addition to seeking answers from Patanjali, the government also asked authorities of the Uttarakhand government to provide copies of the licence. It asked for the approval details of the medicines.

“As per Patanjali’s application, we issued them license. They didn’t mention coronavirus, we only approved license for immunity booster, cough and fever. We’ll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for COVID-19),” YS Rawat, Licence Officer at the Uttarakhand Ayurveda Department, was quoted as telling by ‘ANI’ news agency.

Minister’s reaction

AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik had earlier said Wednesday morning it is a ‘good thing’ that Ramdev has given the country a new medicine. However, he added that proper permission had to be taken before its launch. Naik said that Patanjali sent documents related to the medicines to the ministry only on Tuesday. He indicated that the company did not wait for the ministry’s approval before launch.

“Anyone can make medicines. Anyone who wants to make medicines has to go through the Ayush Ministry task force. Everyone has to send details of the research to the AYUSH Ministry for confirmation. This is the rule and no can advertise their products without it,” the minister added.