New Delhi: In a major setback for Indian wrestling, the United World Wrestling (UWW) has issued a strong warning to India, citing concerns over political interference in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), a development that could have significant and long-lasting consequences for the sport in the country.

UWW president Nenad Lalovic in his letter to WFI president, Sanjay Singh underscored the importance of the federation’s autonomy, highlighting that any political or public intrusion into its internal affairs violates the UWW Constitution and the Olympic Charter.

Lalovic emphasised that the independence of national federations is critical for their smooth functioning and representation in international wrestling events. While oversight of public grants is acceptable, any interference beyond this scope could jeopardise the federation’s status.

Sanjay said, UWW’s communication warned of potential suspension of the WFI if external interference continued. WFI president Singh confirmed this, stating, “Yes, the world wrestling body (UWW) has threatened to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) if there is any interference by public and political authorities in the internal affairs of the WFI. The letter is attached to IOA, they will present it in the court”.

The warning comes in the wake of significant turbulence within the WFI. The federation was suspended by India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports shortly after its elections in December 2023, triggering a series of legal and administrative complications.

The suspension and subsequent legal battle nearly cost Indian wrestlers their participation in the World Championship, with uncertainty persisting until the Sports Ministry decided to review the suspension. This decision followed a court directive to clarify its position and reinstate an ad-hoc panel – a move the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) initially resisted.

Amid the controversy, the government brought in WFI president Sanjay Singh as the federation’s authorized representative for discussions. The government’s involvement aimed to address concerns raised by UWW and facilitate compliance with international standards while balancing domestic challenges.

The UWW’s warning has significant implications for Indian wrestling. A suspension of the WFI could lead to severe repercussions, including barring Indian wrestlers from participating in international events under the national flag.

IANS