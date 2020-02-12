Mumbai: Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer ‘War’ is slowly winning the hearts of the audience. She is becoming everyone’s favourite, thanks to her stunning looks.

After the success of war, the gorgeous actress is yet to announce her next project. If reports are to be believed, she will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’.

Vaani Kapoor, born on August 23, 1988, comes from a Punjabi family. Her father is a furniture exports entrepreneur and her mother is a teacher-turned marketing executive. She completed her education in Delhi and later worked in Jaipur for a brief time.

She has a bachelor’s degree in tourism studies and worked for ITC Hotel before entering the film industry. Initially, she was signed by the Elite Model Management for modelling projects, and later signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films. Vaani was selected through an audition to play a supporting role in the romantic comedy ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra.

Vaani was awarded the ‘Best Female Debut’ at the 59th Filmfare Awards for the same. Madhureeta Mukherjee of The Times Of India thought that she was “impressive, pretty and commands a good screen-presence”. Later, Vaani was seen in Tamil romantic comedy ‘Aaha Kalyanam’, an official remake of the 2010 movie ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’.

She has worked in regional movie ‘Nani’, which came out in two languages—Tamil and Telugu.