Chhatrapur: The district administration has asked shopkeepers and vendors to display Covid certificates (provisional or final) to customers while they visit their shops to buy goods.

This will create confidence among customers visiting their shops to buy goods. The message issued by the District Collector came as the district administration launched a mega Covid vaccination campaign from Monday.

Those found not displaying the certificates will not be allowed to open their shops. As many as 32,739 people received their jabs Monday. The Ganjam team is prepared to vaccinate over 50,000 people daily, stated Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange to mediapersons Monday.

The Collector has urged grocery, vegetable and street vendors to take their vaccines which will protect them and their family members from the deadly virus. People visiting their shops will also not get infected.

Shopkeepers after taking first and second doses should display the certificates in front of their shops which will inspire confidence among customers.

It has become necessary for the owners and support staff at business establishments in the markets to get vaccinated which will help in battling the likely third wave of Covid-19 In a tweet post, the Collector said, “All shops, vendors and stakeholders in the district are requested to show their Covid vaccination certificates (first/final) when selling goods at the shops.

This will motivate the consumers and will help in preventing the spread of the virus.” An enforcement team from the district administration will monitor this from July 1 in both urban and rural areas in the district.

Currently, vaccination of people aged between 18 and above is underway in the district. Arrangements have been made in every block and civic bodies like NACs and municipalities.

The Collector has urged various trader outfits and chambers of commerce to ensure that all shopkeeper get vaccinated and display the vaccination certificates in front of their shops and business establishments.

This will help in economic recovery of the district, the Collector said. An awareness drive has been undertaken to sensitize people through public address systems on taking the jabs.

Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, ANMs and healthcare workers have been roped in for the exercise. The Collector said the state government has made relaxation in lockdown People should step out of their houses only when it is necessary and follow the five point formula like wearing masks, keeping sanitisers and maintaining social distancing.

Notably, Odisha June 21 crossed the landmark of vaccinating one crore doses of Covid vaccines, informed the health department Tuesday. As many as 81.84 lakh people received their first doses while 18.21 lakh people have got second doses.

