Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government announced Monday that Covid-19 testing, vaccination and door-to-door survey will remain suspended from May 25 to 27 in three districts. The Health and Family Welfare department issued a notification in this regard. The districts are Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. This decision has been taken due to the threat of severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ which is all set to hit the three districts March 26.

“Covid-19 testing, vaccination and door-to-door survey shall remain suspended in Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts between May 25 and 27,” read the notification.

The decision to cancel Covid-related activities in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar has been left to the district collectors. These three districts, according to the IMD will bear the brunt of the cyclone.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requested people of vulnerable places, low-lying areas, villages and urban areas to use double masks during cyclone.

The CM’s video message suggests that even though Covid-related activities will remain suspended between May 25 and 27 in Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj the guidelines put in place to fight the virus cannot be ignored.

PNN