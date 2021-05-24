Bhubaneswar: The people are living in fear and apprehension over the destruction and havoc that Cyclone ‘Yaas’ may cause. However, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) clarified about the windspeeds that different districts will face during the cyclone. Mohapatra is also known as the ‘cyclone man’ in the weather circle for his expertise on the subject. Some districts will experience windspeeds of over 160kmph, he said.

Mohapatra stated that the speed of the wind will vary between 60kmph to 80kmph while the cyclone takes shape over the sea. As it approaches the land, the windspeed will pick up considerably. He said that the maximum windspeed May 25 will hover around the 80kmph-mark before clocking 120kmph to 130kmph May 26. However, once it enters the land mass, the speed will be well past the 150kmph-mark and at times it will reach 165kmph to 175kmph.

Also read: Cyclone ‘Yaas’: Odisha government cancels holidays, employees’ leaves

As the cyclone is expected to pass over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, the windspeeds can well be over 160kmph. In the same period, Khurda and Puri districts will experience windpseeds of 90kmph to 120kmph. On the other hand Ganjam and Gajapati districts will witness windspeeds between 60 to 80kmph.

Notably, the deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal is currently lying about 500 km south-southeast of Paradip and about 600km south-southeast of Balasore.

PNN