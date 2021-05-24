Bhubaneswar: As a part of its preparations to tackle severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ and its aftermath, the Odisha government has cancelled the leave of all staff. This information was given Monday by the General Administration & Public Grievance department informed in an official order. All government holidays and leaves will remain cancelled till May 31.

“In order to expedite pre-cyclonic arrangements and ensure post cyclonic rescue/relief operations in the vulnerable districts and to facilitate unaffected districts and state-level offices to provide human resource, material and logistics support to the affected districts, it is imperative that all the State Government offices and officials remain in a state of readiness,” read the order.

In the order, all the government servants are urged to stay in respective headquarters and in no case; they will be permitted to leave headquarters without express permission of the authority. And those who are on leave have been asked to join back in duty forthwith.

PNN